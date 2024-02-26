The Sam Maguire cup comes to Brian Boru

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Currently residing in Parnell Park (Home of Dublin GAA and winners of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship 2023), the Sam Maguire Cup only had a short trip to make to the North West, but had taken a great deal of planning for it to make the journey from Ireland to England. For those that don't follow Gaelic Games, the Sam Maguire Cup is held in the same esteem as the Rugby League Challenge Cup, or for football fans, the FA Cup.

Warrington GAA chairman Martin Lonergan co-ordinated the event, and it is thanks to his belief and dedication that the club was able to facilitate the visit, in conjunction with his home club of St. Peregrine’s GAA, Dublin. Martin said of the event “It was an amazing honour for the club and all followers of Gaelic Games, to have the Sam Maguire Cup in Warrington, Wigan and other areas in the north west; it brought joy to many and was seen by over 2000 people on its short visit“.

Chaperoned by David McEneaney, Club Secretary of St. Peregrine’s GAA and Anthony Cahill, both life-long Dublin GAA Fans, the cup travelled to a number of locations over the course of the weekend. Anthony Cahill thoroughly enjoyed the weekend: "Bringing over Sam really was an experience; to bring such a iconic piece of Irish culture accross the pond - the smiles, the laughs and the tears of sheer joy of people young and old seeing and holding the Sam Maguire will live long with me. This trip meant so much to so many as it brought a piece of home to them - some of them didn't want to let the Sam go, they wanted to hold onto that piece of home a little longer. Everybody came out in their droves with their county colours, the colour and atmosphere in every venue was amazing, every county was represented. A massive thank you to Martin and all at Warrington GAA, the hosts at all the venues and the volunteers for making it truly a special, magical and unique weekend".

Tony Deane With Family

The cup arrived in Manchester and went straight to Kennedy’s Irish Bar in Altrincham, followed by Brian Boru in Ashton-in-Makerfield, where it caused excitement amongst the locals; it even managed to crash an 18th birthday party, much to the delight of the hosts. One of Brian Boru's local regulars Tony Deane recollected the last time he’d come into contact with the hallowed cup. In 1990, whilst visiting his family home in Cork, Tony’s family had the possession of the cup overnight as it made its tour of the county following Cork’s All Ireland win; he recalls with amusement how his siblings placed the cup in his parent’s bed during the night whilst they slept. The next morning, his mother on seeing the cup, convinced herself that she had won it the previous evening in a singing competition, much to the hilarity of her children.

Another Brian Boru regular, and player/coach at Warrington GAA Alan Rotherham said 'Having the Sam Maguire in the UK's oldest Irish Club was a momentus occasion. You could see the joy and pride in people young and old as they saw Sam (some for the first time)! The evening even had the support of Ashton Comhaltus who provided some brilliant traditional irish music for the evening. Through Brian Boru and Warrington GAA, local people have an opportunity to reconnect with their Irish roots or it offers a chance to those that want to try something different'.

Sam then spent the Saturday at Warrington Irish Club, where there was a great turn out, with many families taking the opportunity to wear their town and county colours alongside the cup. It then made its way to Liverpool Irish Centre, followed by Bia Cafe and Cassidy’s Bar (both in Manchester) on Sunday.

As a newly emerging GAA club within Warrington and the north west, all involved agreed that this was a brilliant way to celebrate the sport of Gaelic Games, and as a result the club have had a great deal of interest in those wanting to join both the men’s hurling and Gaelic football teams, as well as their growing Camogie team. Martin and the Na Mic Tíre committee would like to thank all of those involved in making the trip happen, and to all of the host venues for their support and hospitality.

Sam Maguire Crashes 18th Birthday Party