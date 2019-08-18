This is just the start for Wigan Warriors starlets - Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam admits his Warriors teenage sensations are continuing to prove the old mantra: 'If you're good enough, you're old enough'!

Academy products Morgan Smithies, Oliver Partingtion and Liam Byrne all put in big performances during the 20-6 victory over Warrington on Friday, which took Wigan level on points with the second-placed Wolves.

And with the likes of Sean O'Loughlin, Ben Flower, Joe Bullock and Joe Burgess currently out injured, Lam says the kids are all right!

"We had a few teenagers in there against Warrington who did all right, which was handy," said the Warriors coach.

"We believe in them, and they've got better with every match they've played.

"We could have given them fewer minutes or played them off the bench, but they're going so well."

Smithies, just 18, in particular once again stood out, so much so that Lam was asked about the possibility of possible Great Britain recognition at the end of the year.

"I don't really want to talk about the representative side of things to be honest," Lam added.

"He just needs to keep his feet on the ground as much as possible.

"He - and a few others - will earn that through time, but he's certainly started off well in his career.

"Personally, I don't think he's close to that yet - he hasn't even had an off-season with the club as a full-timer!

"It's even amazing for people to even be mentioning him in that light.

"But from experience players come back from their first pre-season as a full-timer twice the player they were before.

"So I'm looking forward to seeing how good he's going to be next year!"