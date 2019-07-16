Thomas Leuluai ruled out of Wigan Warriors squad to face Wakefield

Wigan have been dealt a body-blow ahead of Thursday's home match against Wakefield after Thomas Leuluai was ruled out.

Adrian Lam had yesterday labelled the influential Kiwi as being "50-50" with a back problem, but he has not been included in the 19-man squad.

Prop Joe Bullock misses out with a knee injury but Tony Clubb has returned from a lay-off with a calf-problem.

Joe Burgess (shoulder) has retained his place but Lam says he will wait until after captain's run tomorrow before making a call on both him and Clubb.

If Burgess misses out, Lam indicated Chris Hankinson would switch to the wing - paving the way for Jack Wells to make his first appearance this year.

And prop Ethan Havard may make his Wigan debut, especially if Clubb is ruled out.

Jarrod Sammut is set to replace Leuluai at half-back, with Jake Shorrocks providing hooker cover from the bench.

Sean O’Loughlin (Achilles), Ben Flower (back) and Joe Greenwood (head injury) remain on the comeback trail and are not available this week.

Dom Manfredi (knee) and Tom Davies (ankle) remain the two long-term injuries in the squad.

Wigan's 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Ethan Havard, Willie Isa, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Jack Wells, George Williams.