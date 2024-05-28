Tillakaratne leads the way for Orrell on a weekend of success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Duvindu Tillakaratne continued his fine start to the season with the ball as Orrell’s first-team continued to build momentum with a win at home against neighbours Spring View,

Having won the toss and elected to bowl first, Orrell captain Andy Baybutt saw his bowlers exert pressure immediately on the visitors batting lineup without much initial success until Sam Heeley struck first to remove Lewis Pawsey via a catch from Matthew Hayes in the slips to make the score 24 -1.

Wickets then fell at regular intervals as Heeley and Tillakaratne bowled effectively in tandem once again as they imposed a stranglehold on the visitors backed up by excellent slip catching from both Hayes and Baybutt. Spring View were eventually all out for 77 in 42.4 overs. Tillakaratne took 6-21 in 14.4 overs (to make it 23 league wickets in only four games) and Heeley 3-21 from 14 overs.

In reply, Heeley and Hayes got the home teams response off to an untroubled start until Hayes was stumped behind with the score on 34. Through a mixture of the visiting bowling attack sticking to their task admirably and some injudicious shots played by Orrell batters, a series of wickets fell as Orrell by four wickets in only 24.1 overs. After a frustrating start to the season with two draws, Baybutt and his team will be pleased to make it two wins from two and continue to build momentum.

Also on Saturday, Terry Leaford and the second team made the trip to Maghull. Having been put into bat, the hosts made 146 all out in 55.2 overs. Leaford with 3-38 and Logan Pallett with 3-19 were the pick of the bowlers. After a solid start, the Orrell batting lineup looked to be in a good place to chase down the winning total in what was left of the day’s play.

However, wickets fell at regular intervals and they were unable to establish a match-winning partnership. Indeed, going into the last few overs it very much looked like they may lose the game but resistance from the Orrell lower order saw them hold on for a draw. Steve Unsworth top scoring with 27 for Orrell.

Also on Saturday, Alan Moore’s third team got back to winning ways with a comprehensive victory away at Northern. Having been asked to bat first, Moore’s team wracked up 174-4 declared in 41 overs. Mark Crumpton leading the way with an outstanding hundred. Declan O’Shaughnessy then came of age with the ball as he took seven wickets to decimate the home team’s batting lineup. The captain himself chipped in with three wickets as Northern were all out for 56 in 29.1 overs.

There were two games on Sunday and both saw victories for the Orrell teams. Mark Crumpton’s Sunday Premier league team won away at Newton Le Willows. Having won the toss and chosen to bat first, Crumpton’s team had a disastrous start as they found themselves 2-3. An excellent 59 from Harrison Hurst and 36 from Ben Connor steadied the ship and then 27 at the end for James Edgington saw Orrell all out for 152 in 42.3 overs.

The home team had a similarly poor start to their batting performance as Tom Wilkinson ripped out both Newton openers to leave them 8-2. Whilst other wickets did fall, a rain interruption started to make it look as if a draw was the most likely outcome with time running out. However, the introduction of the spin twins Arthur Moore and Logan Pallett saw them rip through the home teams batting lineup as they plunged from 87-4 to 89 all out. Moore finishing with figures of 4-8 and Pallett 2-1.