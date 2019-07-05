Tony Smith says Wigan Warriors have "speed to burn"

Oliver Gildart dives over
Hull KR coach Tony Smith admitted his side had no match to the speed and accuracy of Wigan's attack in their 52-10 defeat.

The former Warrington coach hailed the Warriors' nine-try display, and echoed Adrian Lam's comments that it was their best performance of the year.

"I can't fault our effort, we weren't at our best - most teams go through dips in energy level," said Smith.

"We just need to make sure it's a dip this week, but jeez it's hard to stop when opponents are going that fast and executing like they were. They had a heap of ball, and they scored a heap of points.

"That was Wigan's best performance of the year, certainly that I've seen - and I've seen a lot.

"When they kick into gear they have an incredible amount of speed - speed to burn, some of those kids on the edges.

"George Williams had a field day, I love watching him - I didn't enjoy watching him tonight. But all credit to them."