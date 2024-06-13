University students students play integral part in Warriors’ match preparations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors offer sports therapy students hands-on experience with professional players

Sports therapy students from the University of Central Lancashire are playing their part in the ongoing success of recently crowned Challenge Cup Champions Wigan Warriors.

The 13 BSc (Hons) Sports Therapy students, from various academic years, are applying practical skills and knowledge from their course to benefit players within the club.

First-year students have been providing first aid and soft tissue massage, while second-year students conduct injury assessments, and third-year students support strength and conditioning as well as rehabilitation efforts. They will continue to gain this invaluable hands-on experience with Wigan until the season concludes in October.

Jake Dunnell with Wigan Warriors player Tom Forber

Jack Stopford, Head of Physiotherapy at Wigan Warriors, said: “The relationship that we have developed with the University of Central Lancashire is invaluable to us here at Wigan Warriors, with the sports therapy students playing an integral part to our players’ weekly recovery processes and match preparations.

“This support helps to ensure each of our players are in peak physical condition and ready to perform optimally week in and week out, with each student being extremely professional and a credit to the University.''

As the 'official university' partner of the Super League club, the University of Central Lancashire has enjoyed a fruitful 14-year collaboration with Wigan Warriors. Many Wigan staff and players, including club captain Liam Farrell, have pursued degrees at the University and participated in pre-season fitness tests at the Preston Campus.

The club offers work placement opportunities to students from various sports courses in addition to sports therapy. This collaboration helps students develop practical skills while building industry connections.

Sports therapy students with Wigan Warriors staff

Sports therapy student Tamalyn Dickinson said: “It’s been fantastic working with the players at Wigan Warriors and learning different application techniques for a deeper massage. I originally decided to study sports therapy as I was interested in working with sports teams like this. I’ve really enjoyed my placement and I’d encourage future students to take every placement opportunity that you can.”

Dan Birdsall, Lecturer and Practitioner in Sports Therapy, said: "The partnership with Wigan Warriors provides an invaluable opportunity for our students to enhance not only their employability but also enables them to transfer the skills and knowledge from the course and apply this on elite athletes.