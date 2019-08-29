Wakefield would "love" to keep Morgan Escare in 2020... if he leaves Wigan Warriors

Wakefield coach Chris Chester wants to keep Morgan Escare beyond the end of his loan spell.



The Frenchman is contracted to Wigan until the end of 2020 and, before departing on loan, made it clear he wanted to stay and fight for his spot.

But the Warriors would, presumably, be happy for him to depart given he has struggled for game-time in Adrian Lam's side - and Bevan French has since come on board.

Escare, who has played twice for Trinity, is set to face his parent club on Sunday.

"I would love to keep hold of Morgan,” Chester told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"He has been a breath of fresh air from the moment he stepped through the door. He is a Wigan player so it is not in our hands but, if there ever was an opportunity [to sign him permanently], we would certainly have to think about it."