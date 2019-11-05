Watch former Wigan Warriors ace pull off a stunning 100ft kick into a basketball hoop

Matty Bowen may have retired but he proved he still has the magic touch - after kicking a ball into a basketball hoop from around 100 feet away!



The former Wigan full-back stunned his Instagram followers with a video of his kicking wizardry.

Matty Bowen

He punted the ball from one side of a basketball court and celebrated as it dropped through the hoop.

When people asked how many takes he needed, he replied: "Only one."

Former Queensland Origin ace Bowen, nicknamed 'Mango', spent two years at Wigan from 2014-15.

The social media clip was to launch the 'Mango kicking challenge' in which he invited others to post videos of their skills.