What are Wigan Warriors' options if Sam Powell is ruled out through injury?

Adrian Lam spent the weekend assessing his hooker options in case Sam Powell is ruled out with a wrist injury.

The hooker missed the second-half of Friday's 18-12 win against Salford amid fears he suffered a fractured wrist.

If scans confirm their worst fears and he misses Friday's clash at St Helens, Lam will have a big decision to make - and he has a few possibilities.

George Williams covered at dummy-half against Salford, with versatile Bevan French operating at stand-off. Lam could start the pair in those positions.

Halfback Thomas Leuluai is also comfortable at No.9 and could switch - with Lam then having the option of using French on the right-side halfback spot.

Or, instead, he may recall Jake Shorrocks or Jarrod Sammut after recovering from injuries and either use one at half-back, or on the bench. Shorrocks warmed-up with the players last Friday while Aussie Sammut is expected to be fit for this weekend.

Alternatively, Lam could bring in academy hooker Amir Bourouh as a direct replacement for Powell.

The teenager made his Super League debut earlier this season and scored a try in Friday's Under-19s Grand Final win.