What next for Wigan Warriors? A guide to the play-offs

Wigan last night secured second spot, but what happens next? Your questions are answered...

Wigan finished second - what does it mean, really?

The structure of the top-five play-offs gives advantages to teams who finish higher up the ladder. For finishing second, Wigan will have a home match next Friday against the side in third.

Which will be...?

Either Warrington or Salford. Currently, the Wolves are in third spot - but if they slip up against Leeds tonight, fourth-placed Salford may sneak into third.

Okay, so Wigan at home next Friday, against the team in third... what happens if they win?

They will go to St Helens, who finished top, the following week - and battle for a place in the Grand Final. Whoever loses at the Totally Wicked Stadium will get a second chance the following week.

But what if Wigan lose next Friday?

They will get a second chance. They will host the winners of 4th v 5th (as it stands, Salford v Castleford), and the winners of that game will play whoever loses at the Totally Wicked Stadium - with a place at Old Trafford up for grabs.

It seems rather complicated...

It's certainly trickier than last year, when there were two straight-forward semi-finals, but this system does appear to better-reward sides which finish higher up the ladder. There are three weeks of play-offs on Thursday and Friday nights, with one team bowing out each week, leading up to the Grand Final on October 12.

Who are the favourites?

St Helens, still, at 5/6, but bookmakers have Wigan as second-favourites at 2/1, ahead of Warrington (5/1) and Salford (18/1).