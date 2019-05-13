Which out-of-contract Wigan Warriors players won't be offered new deals revealed

A list showing which off-contract Wigan players have't been offered new deals has been leaked - and there are a few surprises.



Players who are out-of-contract at the end of the season are free to negotiate with other clubs from May 1.

To help them, clubs must state their intentions and the RFL circulate a list of those players to all clubs.

It suggests fringe players Callum Field and Liam Forsyth will not be offered new deals.

Joe Brown, who has yet to make a senior appearance, will also be departing.

Eight first-team players are also on the list under the 'not yet determined' category.

They include centre Dan Sarginson and captain Sean O'Loughlin, who is hoping to play on beyond his 37th birthday. The other six are fringe players: Caine Barnes, Samy Kibula, Ben Kilner, Craig Mullen, Liam Paisley and James Worthington.

But the most interesting part is arguably who is NOT on the list - Thomas Leuluai, Tony Clubb and Joe Burgess.

They are out of contract later this year and their absence from the list suggests they have already agreed deals to play on next year or, possibly in Leuluai's case, to retire, without the news being formally confirmed.

Wigantoday revealed last week that winger Burgess, who made his 100th Wigan appearance yesterday, was on the brink of extending his stay.

Josh Ganson is also on the list - which is not made public but it has been published in full by League Express today - as it was compiled before his release last week.

Prop Field has yet to play for Wigan this season while centre Forsyth, 23, has hardly figured since returning to the club from a stint at Bath RU in 2017.

George Williams is also expected to depart at the end of this season to move to Canberra but as he is not out of contract, his name is not include on the list.