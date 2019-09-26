Why Mitch Clark has already impressed Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam

Mitch Clark has already checked in with Wigan – weeks before he makes his move to the club

The Kiwi prop has headed on his off-season break but before he left, he visited the Warriors’ training base at Robin Park.

He spoke to Adrian Lam about next season and underwent some fitness testing.

“We just wanted to see where he was at physically, to give us a base and an indication of where he needs to improve,” said Lam.

Clark started the season at Castleford but fell down the pecking order after signing for Wigan, and spent the end of the season on loan with Leigh.

George Burgess has also signed for 2020 and with no forwards leaving – at least at present – Lam will have plenty of options next season.

“We had a chat about next season and what his role may be and the opportunities here,” said Lam (above).

“He was very enthusiastic and positive about joining us for the start of pre-season.”

Salford’s Jackson Hastings and Jake Bibby have also signed deals with Wigan for 2020.