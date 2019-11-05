Why Wigan Warriors won't be facing Canberra Raiders in 2020

Canberra Raiders have shelved plans to travel to England to face Wigan early next year.

The NRL outfit were considering making a trip to face the Warriors in February.

Canberra's fanbase in the UK has swelled with the presence of John Bateman, Ryan Sutton, Elliott Whitehead and Josh Hodgson in the Australian capital - with George Williams taking the number of Brits to five next year.

But the NRL website confirmed the plans have been put on ice because some of their stars will only report back for pre-season in the New Year. They may revive the idea next year, though they will have a Kangaroos tour of England to work around.

While Wigan won't be hosting Canberra - and obviously aren't involved in the World Club Challenge - they remain hopeful they will face Australian opposition in 2020, with Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga keen to revive the midweek matches against club sides.