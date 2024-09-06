Wigan Athletic Community Trust's female empowerment group fundraising for brain haemorrhage charity

Wigan Athletic Community Trust's Premier League Changemakers female empowerment and leadership group are raising money for brain haemorrhage charity, the Natalie Kate Moss Trust, through a sponsored walk to Rivington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Athletic Community Trust's female empowerment and leadership group, Premier League Changemakers, are undertaking a sponsored walk to raise money for brain haemorrhage charity, the Natalie Kate Moss Trust.

The group, which has weekly football and leadership sessions at Laithwaite Park, have decided to undertake a sponsored walk to raise money for the Natalie Kate Moss Trust. The girls have come together to support the member who sadly lost their parent and will take on the sponsored walk to raise awareness of the Natalie Kate Moss Trust and celebrate the memory of the parents who passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, the girls and Wigan Athletic Community Trust staff will be walking up to Rivington Pike to raise awareness and funds to support the charity. You can donate to their charity appeal here.

Libby Parkinson (Wigan Athletic Community Trust) speaks with PL Changemakers group

The Natalie Kate Moss Trust is a brain haemorrhage charity that works to help prevent brain haemorrhages from happening and funds ground-breaking research to treat them when they do.

Premier League Changemakers is funded by the Premier League Charitable Fund and is a female-specific leadership course to raise the aspiration and confidence of female participants whilst also creating new opportunities for them to engage in sport and support their local community.

To find out more about the Premier League Changemakers programme, please email [email protected]