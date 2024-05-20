Wigan cricket club hosting multiple events to celebrate centenary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Highfield Cricket Club, the current Believe Sports Club of the year, is celebrating 100 years of cricket on their picturesque Billinge Road ground with a full programme of events and further improvements to the ground and facilities.

This year, Highfield Cricket Club is celebrating 100 years of cricket on their picturesque Billinge Road ground. In 1924, the miners from nearby Pemberton Colliery (by where the railway station is now), completed their transformation of fields into a recreation ground comprising a cricket pitch and tennis courts.

Platt Bridge Cricket Club (now no longer) were the visitors for the first game played on the ground on May 3 1924, followed by an official opening on July 21 1924, attended by the Mayor of Wigan and also Major Blundell the owner of Pemberton Colliery.

There is a full programme of events to celebrate and mark the centenary, including a Community Festival on Sunday 26th May. This free admission event is for the whole community, with other community organisations given the opportunity to promote themselves and celebrate their own contribution to 100 years of life in Highfield and Winstanley. There is a full entertainment programme as well as food, bars and kids rides. Wigan Warriors will be attendance too with all of their trophies including the World Club Challenge.

New Centenary Scoreboard

The club has also completed further improvements to its facilities including the external practice facilities and a new Scoreboard and Scorebox facility.

This investment has been made possible by a successful crowdfunder which raised £25,000 just before Christmas.

At the heart of that fundraising was club chair of 20 years, Gary Speakman, indeed the club decided it was fitting to name the new scoreboard facility after him.

“Highfield Cricket Club has played an important part in my families life for 50 years, so with one eye on the Clubs centenary, I decided to combine a fundraising activity with achieving the elusive “ton”. Despite playing for the club for around 45 years, claiming a reasonable number of wickets and catches and even biffing a few runs, I have never ever scored a hundred.

So for 25 days in November last year, I planned to walk at least 100 miles, include walks from the Highfield ground to clubs we played in that very first season like Rainford, Standish, Hindley St Peters, and the sites of now defunct clubs like Bickershaw and Platt Bridge Wesleyan Methodists Cricket Club!!

I actually walked 150 miles, joined on some walks by friends, including the final walk - 100 circuits of the Highfield Cricket Club ground, some 26 miles on that day alone, my own marathon, well sort of.

The response from my family, friends and the community was absolutely fantastic, with £5,000 raised, double my target. This money was a really helpful contribution to a wider club crowdfunder, unbelievably resulting in over £25,000 being raised; that community support showing us once again how well loved we are and how important our facilities and safe green space are to local families. That same positive perspective of the cricket club was reflected in us winning Wigan Borough Sports Club of the year award at the Believe Sports just before christmas, a great boost ahead of the centenary year.

Quite apart from the Community Festival, we have a wide range of events planned, including an open invitation for any Highfield player that has ever graced the Billinge Road ground to attend a reunion on Saturday afternoon, June 15th.