Wigan cricket teams prepare to compete in relaunched competition this summer

Local club cricket is receiving a welcome boost with the relaunch of a popular cup competition.

The Wigan Big Bash Twenty 20 competition has been launched for the 2024 season to replace the previous Wigan Cricket Development Group Twenty 20 cup. Once a staple of the local cricket scene, the previous competition had started to lose its attraction in recent years with a declining number of local clubs entering leading to clubs outside of the local area being invited to take part also.

The final nail in the coffin came in early 2023 with the disbandment of the local Cricket Development Group which left nobody to organise a competition.

The lack of the competition during the 2023 season left a void in the middle of the season for those clubs who had continued to enter and welcomed the opportunities brought by the competition to showcase this exciting format of the game and their clubs to their local communities. Games often took place in front of bumper crowds enticed by not only the action packed cricket but also the excellent food and entertainment available on these evening with most clubs really going the extra mile.

Orrell Red Triangle T20 Team

Encouraged by conversations with other local clubs, Gary Hayes-chairperson at Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club- has led a successful project to create a brand new competition.

Entitled the Wigan Big Bash, this exciting new tournament will see six local clubs-Highfield, Norley Hall, Orrell, Spring View, Standish and Wigan-compete against each other in a round robin group format with the top four teams progressing to a finals day at Highfield Cricket Club in early August.

The action gets underway in just under a fortnight’s time when Spring View entertain Standish on Tuesday 11th June with 6:15pm start followed by Wigan hosting Orrell on Thursday 13th June also at 6:15pm.

Gary Hayes commented, “I am delighted that we have managed to put this competition in place. Not having a local Twenty 20 competition during the 2023 season really brought it home to us just what an important part of the season it had become. Clubs have really missed these evenings where a sizeable crowd comes to your ground- these games attract an audience beyond the traditional cricket watcher. The games are fast paced and the coloured clothing undoubtedly helps as does the entertainment provided. It provides a unique experience and the players also respond to playing in front of large crowds. The quality of the cricket is high and it provides an opportunity for the local public to watch first-class cricketers from overseas in action such as Sri Lankans Duvindu Tillakaratne (Orrell) Moditha Ranatunga (Norley Hall) as well as Indians Mohit Jangra (Highfield) and Avinash Yadav (Wigan)”

Wigan Big Bash Details

For the organisers, this relaunch is just the start of what will hopefully become a larger competition in future years. Gary further remarked, “We have started small this year but hopefully we can expand the number of clubs participating in future years. There are a couple of clubs who were interested in taking part but did not feel in a position to commit this year. Furthermore, there are other local clubs who became disconnected from the previous competition and we hope that they will feel able to get involved again sooner rather than later. We are stronger together as a local cricketing community. We are all proud of our game and our clubs. The more we can work together and collaborate to share ideas the better it is for everyone. We are all custodians of this great game.”

Details of all the fixtures for the season’s competition can be found at the following link:

Competition will be fierce with the 2022 winners of the previous T20 competition Orrell looking to mount a strong defence of the title they also won in 2021.