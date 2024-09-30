Wigan Athletic have delivered once again after plea from staff and residents at local care home !

After a heartfelt plea from the home, they have received some fantastic news that the club would be happy to help with fundraising for their very own mini bus to allow them to take residents out for activities. Staff and residents at the home are "delighted" and can't believe that their dream of owning their very own mini bus could finally be coming true, thanks to the help and support from their local heroes and everyone who have supported so far .