Wigan dementia care home a step closer to their goal
Wigan Athletic have answered the prayers from Montrose hall care home in Norley hall, Wigan.
After a heartfelt plea from the home, they have received some fantastic news that the club would be happy to help with fundraising for their very own mini bus to allow them to take residents out for activities. Staff and residents at the home are "delighted" and can't believe that their dream of owning their very own mini bus could finally be coming true, thanks to the help and support from their local heroes and everyone who have supported so far .
If you would like to support Montrose hall either by donation or fundraising you can click on the link below or call in to see the lovely staff at Montrose.
Donations to the home can be made here.
