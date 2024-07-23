Wigan fisherman qualifies for final this weekend
A man from Wigan will compete for a prestigious title in the world of fishing this weekend.
Gary Ainscough from Landgate in Wigan has qualified for the biggest event in fishing, the prestigious Fishomania final.
He qualifies after a successful day at Westwood Lakes on April 20 where he reeled in a catch of 115lb 3oz, topping 100 competitors in the process.
He will head to Westwood Lakes in Boston, Lincolnshire on Saturday July 27 to take part in the televised final with a £50,000 prize up for grabs.
More information about Gary and the competition can be found here.
