Wigan resident begins fundraising after qualifying for Masters Crossfit Games Finals

A man from Wigan will take place in a Crossfit event in the United States and is raising money to cover the costs.

Andy Byron, 57 from Standish, has qualified for the Masters Crossfit Games Finals in Birmingham, Alabama USA in August. From the 6k worldwide entries at the start of the competition in February, it was then whittled down to the top 30 who qualified for the games.

Finishing in the top 30 in the world is an achievement on its own, but to go and compete against the best athletes in the world is said to be a dream for him.

Andy said "I am looking for any company's or anyone who would like to sponsor me or just donate to help pay for the cost of the trip. During the time in USA, travel, accomodation, training facilites and nutrition all need to be paid for. I am not a sponsored athlete so any help from anyone would be appreciated. I have started a go fund me page with donations already coming in.

European Championships June 24

"I am also arranging a fund raising event at the gym I train at, Crossfit JST down Leyland Mill Lane on Saturday 17th August (details TBC). With the help of my coach Jonathan Bullough and the other coaches at the gym we can put on a good day to help raise some funds for the trip. We are also having a raffle so if anyone wants to donate something to raffle or would like to buy a ticket details will be released nearer the date."