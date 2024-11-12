Wigan resident climbs world croquet rankings

A Hindley resident is making a mark on the English croquet world, currently ranked 87th in the UK and 180th in the world. 37-year-old Gediminas Smolskas a member of Bury Croquet Club, originally from Lithuania has lived in England for seven years only took up croquet in four years ago.

How did Ged become involved in croquet? Simply out for a pandemic period permitted walk in Coronation Park Radcliffe where they lived at the time with wife Gabi they saw two Bury Croquet Club members practicing.

Whilst not allowed in the ground due to Covid regulations they watched for a little while and became interested and took away details, then researched the sport on the internet.

When play became possible after lockdown Ged and Gabi joined Bury Croquet Club and attended coaching sessions with club coach Chris Alvey. It soon became clear that he had an aptitude for the game, particularly association croquet.

Ged Smolskas running hoops at Bury Croquet Club

He took part in club sessions and internal leagues, and also subsequently played in the club’s Longman Cup and Mary Rose teams, (two of the sport’s prestigious tournaments) with ongoing coaching from Chris Alvey and also Paul Rigge of the Northwest Croquet federation.

He then started to become involved in national tournaments and this season has been traveling the country with wife Gabi resulting in winning nine tournaments and achieving a zero handicap. He has an attacking style of play and stated that he was pleased to end the 2024 season beating a more experienced lower handicap opponent.

When asked how he found the time to take part in so many tournaments around the country Ged stated by sacrificing anything else – just working and playing then croquet, and my wife comes with me otherwise I wouldn’t spend any time with her! Effervescent Gabi also acts as driver after a long day of croquet, advisor, and encourager.

Ged feels that his job as a land surveyor which involves measuring, angles and distance judgement helps with his croquet as they are an important aspect of the game.Croquet is not a sport played in his home country, except in gardens at parties.

Gediminas Smolskas with wife Gabi with trophies won in 2024.

Ged played American pool for 10 years, and also snooker – again a croquet connection, as elements of snooker are based on croquet.

Ged’s croquet ambition is to one day play in the USA which has many excellent venues for the sport, with the ultimate ambition of wearing an England team shirt! In the meantime, his plans for the 2025 season are to play ‘A’ class tournaments and win more trophies.

Bury Croquet Club Chairman Roy Spencer stated “The club was very pleased to welcome Ged & Gabi to the club and have been both impressed and proud of Ged’s achievements. It just proves that contrary to widely held misconceptions Croquet is a sport for everyone.”

Further details of Bury Croquet Club can be found on www.burycroquet.com and about the sport in general on ww.croquetengland.org.uk which has details of other clubs in the Northwest.