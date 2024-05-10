Wigan rugby club continues to receive support from property developer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A property developer has extended a deal to sponsor a rugby team in Wigan.

Junior rugby teams in Hindley, in Wigan, are on to a winner after scoring sponsorship renewal from Anwyl Homes. The homebuilder initially agreed a two-year deal in 2022 to sponsor one of Hindley ARLFC’s 20 teams. It’s now extended its support for a further two years, taking the agreement to 2026.

Richard Sumner, assistant coach for Hindley Stags u12s Golds team, explained: “The Covid pandemic had a catastrophic impact on community sport and, as we tried to bounce back, Anwyl kindly agreed a two-year sponsorship deal, which they’ve since renewed for a further two years starting with the 2024/2025 season.

“We recognise the invaluable contribution of our sponsors to the flourishing of grassroots rugby league, underscoring the vital role they play in nurturing talent and sustaining community engagement. As a thanks for being a repeat sponsor, the under 11s shirts also sports the Anwyl logo. The sponsorship funds are being used to provide each player with free match kit and post-match club leisure wear. This ensures every child is dressed the same before, during and after games.”

Anwyl has renewed its sponsorship of Hindley ARLFC

The club is based at St Peters Pavilion and Derby Lane Fields in Hindley.

It has 20 teams with more than 300 players ranging from age four and includes dedicated girls’ teams across six different age groups.

The new kits were unveiled at a special launch event and sponsors night which celebrated the enduring spirit of grassroots sports.

During the event a rebranding of the club was revealed including a change of name to Hindley Stags for the boys and Hindley Hinds for the girls’ teams.

Anwyl’s head of regional marketing Phoebe Davies, who’s also a semi-professional footballer for Wrexham FC, said: “We understand the important role of grassroots sports clubs like Hindley ARLFC – they’re at the very heart of communities. Sport is a great way to help young people develop, making new friends, learning new skills including communication and teamwork, while staying fit and active. We hope the players wear their new kits with pride.”

