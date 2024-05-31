Orrell Saint James Catholic Primary School has recently been awarded the highly prestigious School Games Platinum award for a further two years. The School Games Mark is a government-led awards scheme launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community. Participating in this process allows schools to evaluate their PE provision and assists them in developing an action plan for future progress.

There are four levels of award beginning at bronze progressing to silver and then gold. Platinum is the highest level possible and is only accessible to schools who have achieved the gold standard for three years or more previously and are able to demonstrate their comprehensive offer to its pupils goes above and beyond what would normally be expected.

Saint James has a long, proud record of the highest academic standards. A major contributing factor to this, besides the strong home-school partnership that it has with its parents, is an unwavering commitment to developing the whole child not only academically but socially, emotionally and spiritually as well.

Sport plays a key role in this and the school places a great emphasis on providing a wide-ranging sporting offer both within the school day and through before and after-school clubs for its pupils of all ages.

The school makes great use of the wide ranging School Games events calendar organised by the local School Games organisers aiming to enter all events and often entering more than one team. This is backed up by a comprehensive curriculum enrichment offer, through bringing in specialist providers in areas such as dance, tennis and cricket, to deliver to classes during PE lessons as well as a very high number of before and after school clubs led mainly through teachers but also complemented by outside providers.

Headteacher Gary Hayes said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this nationally recognised award for a further two years. We fully recognise the value that sport plays in the development of young people in areas such as developing teamwork and resilience. The amount of pupils who have represented the school in at least one school sporting event is a source of great pride and when I look at our weekly newsletter the large number and variety of sporting clubs that we run is a staggering.”

The school also manages to balance widening the participation net with achieving great success on a regular basis in local sporting leagues and tournaments in sports such as football and netball as well as establishing itself as a leading cricketing state Primary School.

Before the competition was disbanded, St. James’ was the only state Primary School who entered the Lancashire Schools Primary Hardball tournament on an annual basis making the final on two occasions and often beating Private Schools such as Stonyhurst College and Merchant Taylor’s along the way. However, it is in the Kwik Cricket arena that the school has truly excelled with 9 County titles since 2014.

To provide such a large offer is no mean feat and takes a lot of planning as well as support from the school staff. Something which Hayes readily acknowledges, “I am very fortunate to have such a supportive staff who share the school’s vision when it comes to the importance of sport. The commitment they show in providing so many opportunities before and after school is very much appreciated by all in our community. We also need to recognise the fantastic menu of opportunities provided by our local School Games organisers.”

There is, however, one source of regret for Hayes within the current local school sporting offer- namely the lack of an organised contact rugby league Primary Schools tournament.

Gary Hayes said: “Our school has a proud tradition when it comes to rugby league with players such as Matty Ashurst and more recently Sam Halsall, Joe Shorrocks and Grace Banks having attended the school- Grace Banks indeed crediting the school with the start of her rugby journey that has seen her become a fixture in the Wigan Warriors first-team at only 18 years of age as well as an England rugby union under 18 international.

"We have more than 30 pupils currently attending our rugby league training on a weekly basis but we are struggling to get them any games as other local schools are unwilling to play. I have reached out to Wigan Warriors community department to assist but unfortunately they also report little enthusiasm from other schools for the organisation of a league or tournament plus they don’t seem willing to try and generate some interest. Hopefully, we can get this sorted as it is dispiriting for the boys and girls attending training but without the incentive of an upcoming game to aim at.”

One thing is for certain, the school will not rest on its laurels and will continually look for ways to improve its sporting offer for its wonderful pupils.