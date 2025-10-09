Wigan St Jude's pull together for charity bootcamp in support of Mickey Higham

On Friday October 3, St Jude’s under-10s completed a charity bootcamp to raise funds for rugby league legend Micky Higham.

Players, parents, and coaches from Wigan St Jude’s under010s showed their incredible community spirit by taking part in a four-hour charity bootcamp in support of rugby league player and local legend Mickey who has, sadly, been diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

The event, organised in partnership with JSB Fitness, saw the under-10s players turn out to train together and raise money for Mickey.

The night was filled with energy, effort and plenty of smiles as everyone — players, siblings, coaches and parents — pushed themselves for a great cause.

Micky Higham with players from St Judes under 10s

A special thanks goes to John and Sara from JSB Fitness, who generously gave up their time, gym and expertise to run the session.

Their support helped make the event such a success.

Mickey himself attended the bootcamp and was clearly moved by the turnout and the backing from the Jude’s community.

He said he was “overwhelmed by the support the Jude’s kids had shown”.

Players, parents and siblings working hard

The bootcamp raised an incredible amount of money, with the total currently at the £4,500 mark!!

Wigan St Jud’es under-10s coach Craig Horrigan said: “We’re so proud of everyone who took part. The effort from the kids, coaches and parents was fantastic, and it just shows what this club and rugby league is all about – community, teamwork and looking out for one another.”

The club would like to thank everyone who donated, attended, or helped make the event possible.