Wigan tennis ace to face champion Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon
Teenage wild card Jack Draper has drawn defending champion Novak Djokovic in the opening round at Wimbledon.
Draper showed he loves the big stage by winning his first two ATP Tour matches at Queen's Club last week and he will find himself on the biggest stage of all against Djokovic.
The defending men's champion traditionally opens proceedings on Centre Court on the first Monday of the tournament.
Draper, who reached the junior final at the All England Club three years ago, should relish the opportunity to take on the man going for a third consecutive grand slam title.
The 19-year-old, whose family hail from Wigan said: "I'm very excited to be playing on the biggest stage in tennis against Wimbledon's defending champion and the world number one. Looking forward to getting out there on Monday."
Draper's dad, Roger, is the former Sport England, LTA and Super League chief who studied at Winstanley College.