Wigan Warriors' 2020 plans taking shape - but Adrian Lam doesn't expect any signings for this season

Adrian Lam doesn’t expect to add any reinforcements for this season – but Wigan’s plans for 2020 appear to be taking shape.

Salford centre Jake Bibby is thought to be close to completing a move to the Warriors for next year.

He will follow Castleford prop Mitch Clark in agreeing to move to the DW Stadium for next season.

Wigan are also hoping to persuade the Red Devils halfback Jackson Hastings to join although they face intense competition from other clubs for his signature.

But it appears any new arrivals will be for the start of pre-season in late autumn.

Lam hasn’t ruled out making additions for this season but says he isn’t expecting any – and is content with the squad he has.

Asked whether he expected any imminent arrivals, the coach said: “No. If there’s an opportunity to bring someone in then we’ll look at it, but I think we can get by with what we’ve got.”

Clubs have until August 9 to sign players for the current season.

A report elsewhere suggested Wigan wanted Clark immediately but he is under contract with the Tigers, and has been playing recently including their two matches against Wigan this season.

Bibby, who turns 23 next month, has the squad number 5 at Salford but has also played at centre and in the second-row this year.

A former Orrell St James junior, he would seem more likely to play at centre for his hometown club – particularly if Dan Sarginson departs at the end of his contract.

League Weekly has also linked the Warriors with a move for Gold Coast Titans prop Max King, a 22-year-old who has 38 NRL games under his belt.

Of Wigan’s out-of-contract players, a decision needs to be made on whether Thomas Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin play on in 2020 or hang up their boots.

Both have indicated they would like to continue playing before taking coaching roles with the club.

Winger Joe Burgess and prop Tony Clubb are thought to have agreed extensions though there has been no confirmation.

And there has been no official word about George Williams’ widely-expected move to Canberra Raiders for 2020.