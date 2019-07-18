Wigan Warriors 46 Wakefield Trinity 16

Wigan put their top-three charge firmly back on track with a commanding and at times compelling performance.



Liam Farrell scored a hat-trick as the Warriors recovered from their derby defeat at St Helens to climb up a place in the ladder to fourth spot.

Zak Hardaker finished with an 18-point haul from a try and seven goals, while Jake Shorrocks and Oliver Gildart lit up the occasion with thrilling long-range efforts.

Wigan were every bit as good as the scoreline suggested - and Wakefield were every bit as bad, certainly during the opening half when the hosts raced into a 34-0 lead.

Teenager Ethan Havard became the fifth academy-product to debut this season as Adrian Lam's outfit shrugged off their injury-concerns in the pack, producing a performance high on energy and style, low on errors and lapses.

They are now just two points off third-placed Hull FC, who they face in their next match in a fortnight; before then, Lee Radford's side travel to Leeds on Sunday and face Warrington in the Challenge Cup.

It wasn't a depleted Wigan side, but the pack was lacking size and experience with the likes of Ben Flower, Sean O'Loughlin, Joe Greenwood and Joe Bullock missing out.

As well as Bulgarian-born prop Havard, fellow young forwards Liam Byrne, Morgan Smithies and Ollie Partington retained their places.

Wakefield had lost seven of their last eight matches to slide down the table.

By the 15th minute, when they trailed 18-0, it seemed certain their miserable run was to continue.

The Warriors' potent attack frequently punished a feeble defence to take a 34-0 lead into the break.

Captain-of-the-day Farrell spun through a gap in the fourth minute to get them on their way.

Hardaker's goal made it 6-0 and after some nice attacking passages down the left, the full-back motored through to touch down for a try he converted.

Trinity's errors were plentiful, and after Danny Brough kicked out on the full it provided the chance for George Williams to send Willie Isa through a flapping defence.

The scoring dried up for a spell but that allowed the focus to switch to their muscular, rushing defence.

Morgan Smithies and Oli Partington excelled, but it wasn't just the young guns catching the eye - old warhorse Tony Clubb was quick to make an impact.

Farrell's angled charge opened up a path to the line for his second try and then from the restarting kick-off, substitute Jake Shorrocks scooped up a wayward parry to zip 65 metres to the line.

With seconds to go until half-time, the lively Sammut plucked out Jacob Miller's pass to race away.

Ex-Warrior Ryan Hampshire interrupted the one-sided pattern early in the second-half but Oliver Gildart restored normal service, blazing 95m down the touchline to make it 40-6.

Hampshire added a second - beating Hankinson to a smart chip over - and Wigan lost Dan Sarginson to injury.

Sammut was also denied a second try by the video referee, but the night belonged to the Warriors, and Farrell, who profited from Williams' wizardry to secure his treble.

Max Jowitt's late try proved scant consolation for Chris Chester's men.

Wigan: Hardaker; Hankinson, Sarginson, Gildart, Marshall; Williams, Sammut; Navarrete, Powell, Partington, Isa, Farrell, Smithies. Subs: Shorrocks, Havard, Clubb, Byrne

Wakefield: Jowitt; Hampshire, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop; Miller, Brough; Tanginoa, Randell, England, Batchelor, Arundel, King. Subs: Fifita, Wood, Annakin, Pauli.

Referee: Robert Hicks

Half-time: 34-0

Attendance: 10,203