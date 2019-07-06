Wigan Warriors 52 Hull KR 10: Five things we learned

Five things we learned from Wigan's 52-10 win against Hull KR...

1. Wigan were ninth not long ago but after their biggest win of the year, they are fourth... and just two points off third-placed Hull FC, who they meet in the home straight.

This was the Warriors' fifth straight victory and stretching further back, their eighth of their last 10 in Super League.

It wasn't just the result which was pleasing, but the manner in which it was achieved. If Wigan were going under the radar until last night, they are blinking on many screens now.

2. Of the five straight wins, this looked one of Wigan's trickier fixtures, given their opponents' resurgence - they have beaten two of the top-three recently - and Lam's limited personnel options.

But the writing was on the wall as early as the fourth minute when Liam Farrell finished off a stylish attack. He would later add a second and Liam Marshall finish with a hat-trick as they overwhelmed the visitors with waves of precise attacks, executed at breakneck speed.

"Our attack.... how good?" said Lam, not in an 'I-told-you-this-would-happen-kinda-way', but spoken more in marvel at his players' energy and commitment.

No O'Loughlin, no Flower, no Greenwood, no worries.

3. Lam still wants to bring in an extra forward to bolster his middle options.

As well as his injured stars, he has lost Taulima Tautai and Gabe Hamlin from the squad which started the year.

And while a recruit would be welcomed to give him more options, youngsters Morgan Smithies and Ollie Partington were exceptional against Hull KR.

Their confrontational style helped set the tone for a dominant display and either could easily have been man of the match, except for the fact it wasn't really a man of the match-type game. George Williams, Farrell, Marshall, Zak Hardaker, Thomas Leuluai, Joe Bullock... the list goes on and on.

4. This was the first match in which Wigan used the big screen which has been installed at the DW over summer.

It adds a new dimension to the match-day experience, with the team announcements, video clips and - of course - the game being shown on the screen, even with replays of the tries.

And a tip of the hat to the club, too, for setting up a fanzone at Robin Park next door.

5. This was the second time Wigan have played Hull KR in a month and, in a quirk of the 'loop' fixtures, they return to the DW Stadium in a month.

By then, will the Robins be safe, or still in the grips of a dramatic relegation battle?

Tony Smith hoped their off-day was a 'blip' but was gushing in his praise of Wigan, saying they had "speed to burn" and they were difficult to contain.

Their game against Leeds this Friday is looking even more vital... though whether it should have been picked by Sky Sports, ahead of the Saints-Wigan derby, is another issue.