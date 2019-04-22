Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam gives update on Tom Davies injury

Adrian Lam has confirmed Tom Davies won't play again this year.

Lam had initially suggested the winger's broken leg - suffered in Good Friday's 36-10 loss to St Helens - may only keep him out of action for three months.

But he confirmed after today's 30-26 win at Salford he is unlikely to play again this season.

Davies becomes the second Wigan winger to be ruled out for the year along with Dom Manfredi (knee).

He will check on bumps and bruises tomorrow and provide an update on who may return - if any - for Saturday's visit of Castleford.

French forward Romain Navarrete has joined the walking wounded with a minor knee injury, and captain Sean O'Loughlin was a late withdrawal at Salford.

But one player certainly back in the frame is hooker Sam Powell, after he served his two game suspension.