Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam hails Sam Powell's 'miracle' drop-goal

Adrian Lam hailed the "miracle" drop-goal which secured Wigan a thrilling 19-18 victory at Hull KR.

Hooker Sam Powell struck the decisive one-pointer from more than 40 metres out - and under pressure - to snap the Warriors' three-game losing run.

And Lam said: "A miracle play got us home.

“It was amazing, amazing. He took his time to do it as well but special moments like that can turn things around. I was more impressed with his 40-20 a few minutes earlier. He had some big plays today. Special moments like that can turn things around."

Wigan were 14-6 ahead at half-time but were caught napping from the restart, as the Robins scored two tries to take an 18-14 lead.

Lam said: "They dug in deep and I was proud, but it was an ugly game to be honest.

"I’ll take the two points. There have been some great signs with their attitude, but we had to win the game twice."

Had Wigan lost they would have been one of three sides hovering just two points ahead of bottom club London Broncos following their shock win at St Helens.

Instead, the win lifts Wigan up a spot, to 8th - four points off a play-offs spot - ahead of Friday's trip to Leeds.