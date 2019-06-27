Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam on his future with the club

Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam hopes to know whether he will be in charge next year within ‘the next 10 days or so’.

Lam revealed he had hoped to hold talks with the club earlier in the season, but wanted to make sure there were no distractions as the players looked to climb the table.

But having steadied themselves to a degree with three straight wins ahead of tomorrow night’s visit of Salford, the former player is ready to look ahead.

“I’ll sort out my future in the next 10 days or so. I need to sit down with them, now this period is over,” he said.

“We went through Easter and I was going to speak to the club then but I didn’t feel we were in a good position to talk until we were back on track.

“I’ve spoken to my manager and said we need to meet in some way and hopefully that’ll happen soon.”

Wigan’s rocky start to the season had them looking over their shoulders rather than up the table.

But recent improvements have seen them within touching distance of the play-off places.

“Considering the season we’ve had, it’s great we’ve come through it,” he added.

Ian Lenagan said earlier this season, when Wigan were struggling, that Lam was favourite to stay on. And since then they have climbed into the top half of the table.

They can climb to fourth with a win at home to Salford tomorrow.