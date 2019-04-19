Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam provides injury updates on Tom Davies and Jake Shorrocks

Adrian Lam said Wigan were left "chasing our tails" as St Helens powered to a 36-10 derby victory.

More than 22,000 fans watched the Warriors plunge to joint-bottom of the table with an eighth loss this season - and a second to their fierce derby rivals.

Lam again lamented his injury woes, after losing Tom Davies and Jake Shorrocks during the match and Dan Sarginson before kick-off, but admitted his line-up should have performed better.

"It's disappointing obviously," he said. "I feel for the team.

"We were never in the game, they rolled us, we never built any pressure and started to do silly things don't normally do.

"We got zapped of energy early and looked like chasing our tails.

"We need to move on quickly, and the best way to get over it is to play another game quickly, which we get to do on Monday (at Salford)."

On the injuries to Davies and Shorrocks, Lam said: "Tom has a dislocation and break, the ankle came completely out of its socket, looking at eight to 12 weeks."

Shorrocks was also stretchered off late in the game - which Saints won 36-10 - and was taken to hospital.

"I'm hoping Jake will be alright but I'm told he's going for scans on his neck now as a precaution," added Lam.

Wigan trailed 18-10 at half-time but had no answer to Saints' strike and cohesion after the break as the visitors scored three unanswered tries.

"Saints were very good," added Lam. "We knew it was going to be tough. When you play St Helens you have to be at your best to be competitive and we were never really in the game.

"We need to try and stay positive, we have some senior players in the team and we need to get through this next four weeks and be successful at some stage."