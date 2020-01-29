Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin opens his own bar... on wheels!

Sean O’Loughlin has launched his first business venture – a mobile bar.

He has converted a former horsebox to create Roaming Spirit, which will make its debut inside inside the new fanzone at Robin Park when Wigan kick-off their new campaign against Warrington.

Sean O'Loughlin with his Roaming Spirits mobile bar

The bar will be serving gin and prosecco but it can also accommodate kegs of beer.

And O’Loughlin hopes to branch out into weddings and other events.

“I’d been thinking about starting something up, I’d seen mobile bars about and I thought I’d give it a try,” said the Wigan skipper.

“We’ll cater for all sorts of events, serve whatever people want. The club are allowing us to use it here at first, we’ll have a bar at the Wigan Beer Festival and so far things are going well.”

As well as the converted horse box, Roaming Spirit will set-up temporary bars for private functions.

Roaming Spirit, which is O'Loughlin's first business venture, is on social media channels at @roamingspiritmobilebars and can be contacted via email at info@roamingspirit.co.uk