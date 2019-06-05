Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam back home in Australia

Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam is back in Australia following a death in the family.

Assistant John Winder led training on Wednesday morning and took the weekly press conference in the afternoon.

Lam will be back on Thursday - in time for Sunday’s game v Hull KR.

And Winder doesn’t think will disrupt preparations.

He said: “In my time at the club we’ve been in similar positions but we have a strong leadership team here and it’s about everyone pulling together.”

Lam's predecessor, Shaun Wane, once missed a match because of knee surgery - Winder stepped up and took charge.

And when Wane was assistant coach, he held the reins for two matches when Michael Maguire returned home following the death of his dad.