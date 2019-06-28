Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam provides update on Sean O'Loughlin's injury

Sean O'Loughlin suffered an injury early into Wigan's 28-12 victory against Salford.

He left the pitch and didn't return, and Adrian Lam revealed he felt a pain in his Achilles.

The injury will be assessed tomorrow but the skipper is an obvious doubt for Friday's game against Hull KR at the DW Stadium.

"Lockers felt a sharp pain through his Achilles, I think it'll be something with a nerve," said Lam. "He knows his body so you let him decide whether he can play on or not, but losing him in the first set wasn't ideal.

"When he went off, he holds a real presence and he's a leader, and we could have faultered a little bit but the boys dug in for each other."

Liam Farrell withdrew before the game with a knee injury suffered in training, but it is not serious.

"He could have played at a pinch but I didn't want to take that risk," added Lam.