'Wigan Warriors' culture needs a bit of adjustment', says Barrie McDermott

Wigan's culture needs "a little bit of adjustment" in wake of Taulima Tautai's drink-driving episode, says Barrie McDermott.

The former Wigan, Leeds and Great Britain prop says the fact he is the third player to be charged with the same offence in the last eight months suggests the Warriors have issues they need to deal with.

Craig Mullen and Zak Hardaker were previously convicted of drink-driving while Gabe Hamlin has been suspended following a UK Anti-Doping violation.

"I did some things in my 20s that I'm not proud of so I don't want to go overboard on Taulima," said McDermott, speaking on Sky Sports last night.

"He's let his family down, his team-mates down, and he'll be feeling pretty low at the minute.

"But what it does say is Wigan have got some issues there, it's the third similar offence, so the culture at the club needs a little bit of adjustment.

"It hits a club hard, and it hits a squad hard does stuff like that."

Tautai misses tonight's game at Leeds and Wigan say he will not be considered for selection until they have completed an internal investigation. Tautai's solicitor told magistrates on Tuesday he fears he will be deported over the conviction.