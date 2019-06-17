Wigan Warriors' Dan Sarginson set for move to Super League rivals

Dan Sarginson looks on course to join Salford next season.

The centre is out of contract at Wigan later this year.

He admitted last month he was exploring his options and it now appears he will be heading to the Red Devils.

But fans should not expect confirmation any time soon after Salford director of rugby Ian Blease took aim at clubs parading their future recruits despite them being under contract with his club until the end of this season.

Jake Bibby posed with a Wigan scarf and his Red Devils team-mate Josh Jones was pictured wearing a Hull FC shirt when his capture for 2020 was confirmed.

Blease told today's League Weekly they should have shown more respect.

"I'm not sure it's in the best taste," he told the newspaper. "I understand people can go for our players but I think they should have a bit more class.

I would expect the player to have a bit more respect for their current employer as well."

Blease also admitted he had two signings "over the line" - one thought to be Sarginson.

The 26-year-old initially joined Wigan from London in 2014 and went on to become an England international before leaving at the end of 2016 for the Gold Coast Titans.

After one season in the NRL disrupted by injury, he returned to the Warriors last year to replace Anthony Gelling.

The revelation of his next move comes at a time when he is in great form.

Adrian Lam labelled him the "best player on the park" at Hull KR and he backed that up with a strong display, starting at full-back, in a 23-14 victory at Leeds last Friday.

As well as recruiting ex-Orrell St James amateur Bibby, 23, Wigan have Chris Hankinson tied up for next season.

And he underlined his credentials with a starring performance at Headingley last Friday which included five goals from as many attempts.

The Warriors have also signed Castleford's Mitch Clark for 2020 and are hoping to win the race to Jackson Hastings' signature as a replacement for George Williams, whose move to Canberra has yet to be confirmed by either party.