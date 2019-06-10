Wigan Warriors' drop-goal hero Sam Powell admits: 'I couldn't stand the thought of Golden Point!'

Sam Powell has revealed he took aim with his drop-goal at Hull KR - because he couldn't face the prospect of Golden Point!

The score was locked 18-18 yesterday with two minutes to go when the hooker struck a stunning one-pointer to claim victory.

Powell was just inside the opposition half when he received the ball - not exactly in firing range when, by his own admission, he usually misses drop-goal attempts in training!

But after 78 gruelling minutes in the middle in which he had made 55 tackles, he decided to take aim and unleashed a strike which sailed straight between the uprights.

"Honestly I can't kick one in training, so I was just happy it went over," said Powell, who had earlier kicked a 40-20.

"The plan was for me to get the ball but we were quite far out, I think the lads thought it was a yardage kick.

"But my body was knackered, I couldn't go to extra-time, so I thought I'd have a pop and I'm just glad it went over.

"I couldn't go to Golden Point - I needed it over with! We're happy with the win."