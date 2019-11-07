Wigan Warriors explain why they released Tom Davies to join Catalans Dragons

Tom Davies has completed his move to Catalans Dragons.

The winger only signed a new five-year deal earlier this season.

But as reported in Monday's Wigan Post, Catalans have been monitoring his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury.

And Wigan, with a stockpile of wingers, decided to let him go.

The club's executive director, Kris Radlinski, explaind: “Tom approached us before his injury last year and said that he feels as though he needs regular first-team rugby, and with us having other high quality wingers fighting for a spot each week, we were honest with him by saying that we couldn’t guarantee him that.

"We are spoilt in this position with have Joe Burgess, Liam Marshall and with Dom Manfredi ready to return next year, we felt that it was the right thing to do to let Tom leave.

"This was done all amicably and Tom leaves with our very best wishes and we have also told Tom that a return to the club is not out of the question. We wish him well.”

The 22-year-old England Knights international suffered a sickening injury in the Good Friday derby against St Helens.

Davies, who has signed a two-year deal with Catalans, made 62 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, crossing for 30 tries.

"I feel at the stage of my career that I need regular rugby," he said. "I’ve been lucky to live the dream by playing in Cherry and White jersey, something that will always make me and my family immensely proud.

“I’d like to thank all the players and coaching staff for making my time at Wigan so special and making so many memories for me and lastly the fans for supporting me throughout my career so far. I’m looking forward to heading out to France and showing my best rugby again.”

A move to Catalans will see him join fellow former Warriors Lewis Tierney, Micky McIlorum, Sam and Joel Tomkins in the south of France.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara said: “Tom is an outstanding addition to our squad. He is a young player who loves to carry the ball in yardage, has outstanding speed and power and knows his way to the try line.

"After meeting him and seeing his enthusiasm to join our team I had no hesitation in signing him. I feel we now have very healthy competition for places in our outside backs and we look forward to his immediate arrival at the club.”