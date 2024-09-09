Wigan Warriors fan launches YouTube channel to help supporters make the most of Las Vegas game

As the Wigan Warriors gear up for their highly anticipated match against Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas next March, one local fan is taking his support to the next level—by launching a YouTube channel designed to help fellow fans make the most of their trip to Sin City.

The channel, Northerners Guide to Las Vegas, was created with one goal in mind: to provide Warriors supporters with insider tips and essential advice for their time in Las Vegas. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or someone who has never visited the United States before, this channel offers everything you need to know to ensure your trip is both memorable and hassle-free.

From affordable food spots to top attractions and tips on getting around, Northerners Guide to Las Vegas is packed with practical content tailored to British visitors. "I started this channel because I wanted to make sure Warriors fans have the best experience possible when they head to Vegas for the game," says the channel’s creator. "It can be overwhelming trying to figure out where to eat, what to see, and how to avoid tourist traps, so I’m breaking it all down for them in my videos."

Full-Length Videos Weekly and Daily Shorts

Northerners Guide to Las Vegas channel logo

The channel features full-length videos posted weekly, covering topics like "The Best Food Deals in Las Vegas" and "How to Get Around Vegas on a Budget." These videos are great for those planning ahead and wanting in-depth information.

In addition, daily YouTube shorts are uploaded (content permitting), offering quick tips and updates on the go. These shorts are perfect for grabbing a fast, useful tip when you don’t have time to watch a full-length video. Topics range from the best budget-friendly spots to grab a meal to free activities along the Strip.

Making the Trip Memorable

For Warriors fans traveling to Vegas, the channel will cover everything from where to get the best deals on drinks, how to navigate the Las Vegas Monorail, and even advice on how to save hundreds by flying from Dublin instead of the UK. "I know many fans will be traveling on a budget, and I want to help them make their money go as far as possible so they can focus on enjoying the game and everything else Vegas has to offer," he says.

But it’s not just about saving money. The channel also delves into exciting, unique experiences for travelers, including must-visit attractions like the Fremont Street Experience and hidden gems like local food joints you won’t want to miss.

Join the Community and Get the Best Vegas Tips!

With the game fast approaching, now is the perfect time to subscribe to Northerners Guide to Las Vegas. The channel is designed not just for Wigan Warriors fans, but for anyone traveling to Las Vegas, offering advice that’s accessible and easy to follow.

"Whether you’re going for the rugby or just planning a trip to Vegas, the channel is for you. I’m covering everything from how to get cheap drinks, to where you should stay, to things to do with kids," the channel’s creator explains. "My goal is to make sure no one misses out on any of the great things Vegas has to offer, while making their trip as stress-free as possible."

You can subscribe to the channel on YouTube (Click Here)