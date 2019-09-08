Wigan Warriors fans' angry reaction after fixture moved with less than a week's notice

Many Wigan fans have expressed their anger and frustration after the Warriors' fixture with Castleford was brought forward a day - with less than a week's notice.

The match, the last of the regular season before the play-offs, was scheduled for next Friday.

But will now be played on Thursday evening and will be televised by Sky Sports.

Many fans hit out at the decision on Facebook and Twitter.

Paul Holden wrote: "Could have been a 15000 crowd this. Be lucky to get 10K now. Not the club’s fault but the sooner we get a new TV deal the better."

Andy Currie wrote: "I come to games from north Wales and can't come to this one now due to work commitments, not happy at all as I had already made plans to make sure I could attend on Friday! Will the club refund my ticket or swap for the next game?"

Mick Benny wrote: "I booked time off work for the weekend and flights booked hotel booked trains booked now all to waste thanks sky."

James Butterworth wrote: "I know we need the money from Sky but this is ridiculous people have made arrangements with travel, days off work etc."

Andrew Nicholson wrote: "I'm sorry but this is completely unacceptable. I've got friends travelling up from Wales and have arranged work around the game being on the Friday. Once again Sky and the RFL showing a total disregard to fans who actually want to go to the game rather than watch it on the TV. You wonder why a few years ago we were getting 16k and now we're struggling to break 12k. This is why. We are treated with utter contempt by the powers that be."

Chris Stables wrote: "This is out of order one week before the fixture. Hotel booked for friday night work sorted now its moved. Absolutely out of order."

Michael O'Brien wrote: "Arranged a shift swap for Friday, stunts like this put supporters off. Absolutely no regard for fans."

The remaining five games all take place on Friday evening, as four sides - Huddersfield, Hull KR, Wakefield and London - are battling to avoid relegation.