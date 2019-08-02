Wigan Warriors hope marquee recruits boost season ticket sales

Wigan owner Ian Lenagan hopes their recent recruitment drive will help push up season ticket sales for 2020.

The arrival of Bevan French this week and the capture of two marquee players – Jackson Hastings and George Burgess – has already dialed up excitement ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Lenagan is hopeful that is reflected in the attendances next season, and isn’t simply relying on star names to draw in new fans.

He explained: “We’re going for increases, we believe with the squad sorted, and with the fixtures sorted – because we had a drop-off with the Super-8s structure – we’re in a good position to grow.

“In parallel with this we’re doing a lot of analytics into our supporter-base. Last year, for example, we got 1,500 new season ticket holders.

"But we need a strategy for our young fans and you’ll see the community department reflecting that.

"For example, we’re trying to stop the drop-off when they go from junior or student tickets to adults, and for going from aged five and below, when they’re free, to when they’re not.”

Leigh prop Mitch Clark and Salford utility back Jake Bibby have also been signed for 2020.

Joe Burgess knows precisely what namesake George Burgess will bring to Wigan - he played alongside him at Souths.

“George was class to play with at the Rabbitohs, because you knew every time he would carry the ball he would do something, either get a win or break a line,” said winger Burgess.

“He’s a big unit but even in training he’s really professional, always in early doing extras.”

Meanwhile, Wigan’s Rebecca Greenfield, Rachel Thompson and Georgia Wilson have been named in the England women’s squad for the World Cup Nines in Sydney, which will be followed by a trip to Papua New Guinea.

And England Youth selectors have picked Joe Charnock, Kavan Rothwell and Jack Taylor in their squad to take on Wales in Llanelli on August 31.