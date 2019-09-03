Wigan Warriors hoping to beat NRL clubs to land London Broncos youngster

Wigan are hoping to fend off interest from the NRL to land one of England’s most promising young forwards.



Kai Pearce-Paul has surfaced on the radar after an impressive season for London Broncos academy side.

The exciting teenager has also attracted interest from two clubs Down Under.

But the Warriors appear in pole position to win the race to sign the towering forward.

Wigan fans may get a glimpse of what Pearce-Paul can offer if he plays for London’s Under-19s against Wigan’s young table-toppers at Robin Park this Saturday.

The match (kick-off 12.30pm) will be the highlight of a fay day, which starts at 10.30am and features appearances from the first-team as well as stalls and activities. Admission is free for season ticket holders.

Although hailing from south east London, Pearce-Paul actually played for Lancashire academy earlier this year.

At 6ft 5in, he has the ability to trouble defences with his physical presence, long-stride and offloads.

Adrian Lam has been keen to bring through young players, having given debuts to Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne, Amir Bourouh, Ethan Havard and Joe Shorrocks this year.

And while Pearce-Paul has yet to play Super League, his capture would strengthen the backrow options for 2020 and beyond.