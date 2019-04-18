Wigan Warriors issue message to fans ahead of St Helens derby

Fans attending Wigan Warriors' clash with St Helens tomorrow are being asked to enjoy tomorrow's derby - without stepping over the line.

More than 20,000 supporters are due to descend on the DW Stadium, raising hopes of a carnival atmosphere.

And DW Stadium safety officer Shaun Currie has asked fans to play their part in a memorable occasion, and one supporters of both sides can enjoy.

He said: “Good Friday derby games are renowned for their atmosphere and passion and we’d like to encourage both sets of supporters to back their teams, sing as loud as possible to create another memorable atmosphere.

“We’d also like to ensure that people don’t go over the line in supporting their teams so it’s an environment where people can enjoy the game, celebrate rugby league and their clubs in the biggest game of the season. ”

A statement released by Wigan Warriors reads: "Wigan Warriors would like to take the opportunity to remind fans of both teams that any anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated at the DW Stadium ahead of the Wigan Warriors vs St Helens game at the DW Stadium this Friday.

"The Warriors would also like to remind fans that the use of smoke bombs, flares and other pyrotechnic devices will not be allowed at the DW Stadium, or for that matter, any other Betfred Super League ground.