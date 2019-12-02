Wigan Warriors' Jack Wells hopes to make up for lost time after two years out the frame

Forgotten man Jack Wells is fit and firing as he aims to draw a line under a two-year exile from the Wigan side.



The forward’s entire 2018 campaign was wiped out by a serious foot injury.

And when he recovered last season, he spent time playing for Championship outfit Swinton as he rebuilt his fitness and confidence.

Now the 22-year-old is determined to make up for lost time as he looks to add to the 13 Warriors appearances he had made under Shaun Wane’s watch before injury struck.

Wells, a former England academy international, said: “I broke my navicular bone and had two operations which kept me out for a year and two months.

“At first I had a screw put in, but that didn’t heal properly so I needed a plate fitting, and that kept me out for the full year. There are no problems now and it was great playing at Swinton Lions last year, after so long out.”

Wells was offered the chance to come back into the Wigan first-team last season, but candidly admitted he didn’t feel ready.

“I had a word with Lammy and I didn’t want to rush into things, I wanted to take it one step at a time because my confidence wasn’t very high after a year out,” said Wells, who made his senior debut in 2016 when he was aged 18.

“He did ask me to play – I think it was June time – and I was honest with him, I wasn’t 100 per cent fit and I said I wasn’t ready.

“I think it’s the honesty calls which make you the player you are and from where I came back from in 2018 to where I got to, my confidence has been built higher. I’m proud of myself and now looking to get into the squad next year. I want to be playing in Super League.”

Even though he wasn’t in the Wigan mix last season, the club had seen enough of the ex-Folly Lane junior to reward him with a new two-year deal.

“In Jack, we have an extremely talented player in our ranks,” said executive director Kris Radlinski.

Wells will face competition for second-row spots from Liam Farrell, Joe Greenwood and Willie Isa, as well as youngsters such as Morgan Smithies and Joe Shorrocks, and admits he would be open to a loan move to another Super League club if it helps him prise his way into the side.

“This is my chance to prove myself,” he said. “Lammy said he liked the way I played in the Championship games but he wants me in the squad.”