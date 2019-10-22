Wigan Warriors' Jarrod Sammut on the radar of two Championship clubs

Two Championship clubs are tracking Jarrod Sammut.

The Australian struggled to cement a spot in Adrian Lam's side last season and the Warriors are unlikely to stand in his way if he wants a move to re-establish himself as a starting halfback.

Featherstone Rovers, who lost out on promotion to Toronto in the Million Pound Game, are thought to be keen to sign Sammut.

And his former club London Broncos are also showing interest in luring him back to the capital.

Sammut left London for Wigan a year ago but played just 14 games for Lam's side.

And with Jackson Hastings replacing George Williams - and Thomas Leuluai signing a new deal - his prospects for 2020 don't look much brighter should he stay, especially given academy halfback Harry Smith is so highly-rated.

Featherstone may appeal to Sammut, whose wife is from Leeds, in a move which could see him partner Dane Chisholm in the halves while also taking on a coaching role.

As previously reported, Wigan will allow some of their fringe players to leave over the winter even though they are under contract for 2020.

Morgan Escare finished the season on loan at Wakefield, who want him to sign permanently. Fellow Frenchman Romain Navarrete was also squeezed out of the first-team mix by the end of the season, Jake Shorrocks also failed to cement a spot and fellow halfback Josh Woods spent the season on loan at Leigh.

And Leeds are thought to be monitoring Tom Davies' recovery, aware that Wigan will have a contingent of four senior wingers along with Joe Burgess, Liam Marshall and fit-again Dom Manfredi in 2020.

Adrian Lam may be open to the idea of allowing one to leave, even if it is on loan.

George Williams (Canberra) and Dan Sarginson (Salford) have left Wigan, as well as fringe forward Samy Kibula (Warrington). Callum Field and James Worthington have also departed.