Wigan Warriors' Jarrod Sammut set to play for Malta next month

Jarrod Sammut has been included in the Malta squad for two international matches next month.

Sammut, who has represented the nation before, is in the frame to face Italy in Sydney on October 12.

Malta's other Test Match will be at New Era Stadium on October 26, against a star-studded Turkey squad which boasts Canberra Raiders Aiden Sezer and Emre Guler.

Sammut, who joined Wigan this year from London but has struggled to nail down a place, is the only Super League player included in the 28 man train-on squad.