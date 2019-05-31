Wigan Warriors' Morgan Escare linked with return to Catalans Dragons - reports

Morgan Escare is eyeing a return to former club Catalan Dragons, according to reports in France.

The French full-back still has a year left on his current contract at Wigan.

But according to newspaper L’independent, an approach has been made to Steve McNamara’s outfit about a potential return to Perpignan.

With Sam Tomkins and Tony Gigot already competing for the No.1 role at the Dragons, the report says a move would be made more likely if the 27-year-old accepted a modest deal.

Escare joined Wigan ahead of the 2017 campaign and was in the side which won the World Club Challenge that year.

He followed that up with a brave display in the Grand Final at the end of last season, when he was often used off the bench in a move which saw Tomkins switch from No.1 to half-back.

But that latter option has been removed since Zak Hardaker replaced Tomkins at full-back, and the livewire has struggled for game-time in Adrian Lam's side this year.

He has started five matches and also appeared once from the bench but has been overlooked for their last three matches.

And though he has utility value, Lam opted for Chris Hankinson as his winger in last week's Magic Weekend game when he was without Dom Manfredi, Tom Davies and Liam Marshall.