Wigan Warriors prop Ben Flower faces wait to discover extent of back injury

Ben Flower will have a back injury scanned amid fears he damaged a vertebrae during Wigan's 19-18 win at Hull KR.

Coach Adrian Lam said: "Ben will be going to the hospital tonight or tomorrow morning just to get a scan on his back as there is a fear he may have damaged one of his vertebrae. So we need to make sure he’s okay."

Full-back Zak Hardaker also suffered a hamstring strain which puts him in doubt for Friday's trip to his former club Leeds.

Lam said: "Zak had a strain, he could feel it and there was a risk of damaging it if he carried on playing."

Centre Dan Sarginson switched to full-back when Hardaker left the game at half-time.

"I thought he was the best player on the field. He looked like an international player, to be honest," said Lam. "I’m very happy for him. We’ve been looking at giving him a run at fullback for a while."

Forward Joe Greenwood is on course to return from a rib injury on Friday.