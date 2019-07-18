Wigan Warriors prop Joe Bullock cleared of major injury lay-off

Joe Bullock has been cleared of major injury though it is unclear whether he will return before the end of the season.

The prop, in his first season with the club, injured his knee in last weekend's derby loss at St Helens.

He had the joint scanned to check whether he had damaged his ACL, which would have sidelined him for several months.

But Bullock's injury is not as severe - though he may be a doubt to play again this year.

"He's got a grade three tear, it's around five to eight weeks but it could be more," said Adrian Lam. "We'll see how it goes."