Wigan Warriors prop Joe Bullock is fit again - and 'craving' a game with England Knights

Joe Bullock will discover tonight whether he gets the chance to play once more before 2020.

Players in the England Knights training squad will be told this evening whether they are in contention for the game against Jamaica at Headingley.

And for prop Bullock, the international on October 20 represents his last chance to lace up the boots again this year after his breakthrough Super League campaign was cut short by injury.

The 26-year-old played in 23 games for Wigan until suffering a knee injury in defeat at St Helens in July.

He returned to full training three weeks ago but, with Adrian Lam’s outfit entering the play-offs, couldn’t force his way back into the side.

Now Bullock hopes his early-season form was enough to warrant selection in the trimmed down Knights squad, which is revealed publicly tomorrow.

“I’ve been involved in the Knights training camps so hopefully I get the opportunity – I’m craving a game,” said the amicable front-rower.

“I came back at a bad time to get back into the Wigan side, the games were all crunch matches so I understood why I wasn’t selected.”

Bullock joined Wigan less than a year ago from part-time outfit Barrow and quickly made an impression on Lam’s side.

He offered a physical presence in the middle and while by his own admission he is yet the finished article at this level, he featured much more than many expected until his injury.

“Personally I’ve had a great year, I’ve really enjoyed my time here in a full-time environment – I didn’t expect to play in as many games as I did,” he said.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and the amazing venues I’ve been able to play at.

“It would have been nice to finish on a high but that’s sport for you.

“I’m just looking forward to pre-season now and kicking on.”

Bullock accepts he may need to find another gear in 2020 following the recruitment of George Burgess and Mitch Clark.

“I’ve gone back to step one again,” he said. “But you look at the calibre of props coming in and it’s only going to make me better.

“It adds to the standard we’ve already got, so it makes it even harder to get in.”